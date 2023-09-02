News code : ۱۳۹۳۱۵۴
Iran condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Army forces
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned a deadly terrorist attack on Pakistani Army forces.
Nasser Kanaani on Friday condoled with the Pakistani government and the country’s Army as well as the families of the victims over the terrorist incident.
He also prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.
A suicide bomber attacked a number of Pakistani Army vehicles in northwestern country on Thursday killing 9 and injuring 17 others.