JCPOA revival should be pursued based on outcome of U.S. elections: expert

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, he also said that Iran should not let any issue to be securitized.

“We should not let irrelevant issues to take on a security aspect. Also, we should certainly pursue the revival of the JCPOA in accordance with winner of the U.S. election,” he told ILNA.

He added, “By implementing the JCPOA for a long time, we should start normalizing ourselves in the environment of economy, trade and international investment. We cannot possibly change the hostile or friendly intentions of our opposite parties. But we can avoid our mistakes in burning opportunities.”