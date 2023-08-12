Iran releases five US prisoners into house arrest: CNN

​Five Americans who have been detained in Iran on various charges and convictions have been released into house arrest, CNN has reported, adding that the prisoners could be released under a potential prisoner swap deal between Iran and the US that could also lead to the release of billions of Iranian funds blocked in South Korea.

The five Americans – Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and a fourth unidentified prisoner, were moved out of Tehran’s Evin Prison on Thursday, a source familiar with the deal told CNN.

The fifth American, who also has not been publicly identified, was already under house arrest, it said.

The report said under a potential deal between Iran and the US, the prisoners will be repatriated to the US while Washington will release several Iranians held in the country and will allow the transfer of $6 billion of Iranian funds from South Korea to an account in the central bank of Qatar.

It claimed Iran will be allowed to use the funds for humanitarian purchases.

Iranian officials have denied in the past they will accept any restricted access to funds blocked in other countries because of illegal US sanctions.

