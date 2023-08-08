Iran welcomes drawing long-term cooperation road map with Japan: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stressed that Tehran welcomes the drawing of a road map for long-term cooperation with Tokyo.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the necessity of promoting political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

He also stressed the important role of Iran in promoting energy security in the Persian Gulf region.

The Iranian foreign minister considered the new developments in the region to be promising for the deepening of regional cooperation in the direction of promoting stability, security and inclusive development and prosperity, adding that the role of Japan in supporting that process is important.

Amirabdollahian also briefed the principled position of Iran regarding the necessity of a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

The Japanese prime minister, for his part, said that his country supports the continuation of the sanctions removal talks to revive the JCPOA and the parties returning to their commitments under the deal.

Kishida assessed last year's negotiations with the Iranian president as important and emphasized the importance of Iran-Japan relations.

He expressed his satisfaction with the new positive developments in the Persian Gulf region, adding that Japan supports regional cooperation in order to promote lasting security.

He also welcomed the continuation of positive interactions between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran.

In this meeting, the two sides also discussed the developments related to talks on the removal of the sanctions between Iran and the world powers and Iran's safeguards cooperation with the IAEA.

