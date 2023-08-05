Iran allocates lands to Iranians willing to move to Persian Gulf island

Iranian Deputy Minister of Transportation Arsalan Maleki has said that the government is considering giving lands to Iranian citizens who are willing to settle in Abu Mousa Island in the Persian Gulf.

Responding to a question from ILNA on the issue, Maleki said, “Proposals have been laid out in this respect.”

He added that the government is also looking at measures that aim to reduce administrative procedures for those who are willing to take advantage of the government’s initiative.

“Under the new circumstances, every Iranian citizen who is willing to live on Abu Mousa Island will be given a piece of land,” he said

