China, Iran will not fall to US tricks: China ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua has said that the countries like China and Iran will not be deceived by plots of the United States and its Western allies to sow discord among developing nations.

The US and some Western states are trying to prevent developing countries from achieving joint progress, Chang said in an exclusive article written for the Islamic Republic News Agency's Farsi section which was published on Monday.

According to the ambassador, China enjoys a good position in the international community but it does not misuse its position to escape from its international obligations.

China has been a forerunner in efforts to help implement the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) as the country has increased its rate of participation in activities to reduce world poverty by over 70%, the ambassador underlined.

Further, he stressed that China will always remain a member of the family of the developing countries and this is what the Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized in recent years.

China has always been against hegemony and the bullying policies of certain countries, Chang said, adding that his country will not join the so-called Western club of power.

As the Chinese ambassador wrote, Beijing always represents peace and development in various parts of the world.

He said plots against China are doomed to fail.

