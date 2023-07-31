Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned a terrorist attack in Pakistan, extending condolences to the people and government of that country.

Kanaani on Sunday referred to a terrorist attack which killed and injured dozens of civilian people in the neighboring country, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He sympathized with the families of the victims, praying for speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

At least 40 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, local police said.

endNewsMessage1