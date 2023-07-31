Iran FM calls for implementation of security pact with Iraq

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has lauded the “constructive and outstanding” ties between Tehran and Baghdad, calling for the precise implementation of a joint agreement to secure the common borders.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks at a meeting Sunday with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, special representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

He emphasized that the robust ties between Iran and Iraq not only bring mutual benefits to both nations, but also play a significant role in promoting regional stability, development, and sustainable security.

Furthermore, Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of precisely implementing a security agreement between Iran and Iraq, which was signed in March with the aim of ensuring durable security along their shared border.

Hennis-Plasschaert, for her part, praised the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its dealings with Iraq.

