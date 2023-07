Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the last night of Muharram mourning ceremony at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Saturday night.

In the mourning ceremony, Hojjatoleslam Nasser Rafiei explained the dimensions of Imam Sajjad's personality, especially the combat aspect of his life.

Also, Saeed Haddadian sang a lamentation for the death of Imam Hossein (AS) and Imam Sajjad (AS).

