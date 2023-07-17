Robert Malley dismissal closed JCPOA talks: Expert

An expert on foreign issues has said that the relations between Iran and the United States in the area of JCPOA are almost closed.

Evaluating the recent developments in the State Department of the U.S. and the replacement of Robert Malley, Ali Bigdeli told ILNA that Mr. Abram Paley, who succeeded Malley, was an anti-Iranian element and has spoken harshly against Iran in the past few times.

The relations between Iran and the United States in the area of JCPOA are almost closed, he said, adding that certainly, any kind of contact between Iran and the U.S. has been ruled out, and the entry into the talks in Oman has shown that these talks have been fruitless.

As we move forward, we see that there are no more traces of JCPOA and perhaps the lestest developments are the JCPOA's swansong, he noted.

