Iran criticizes West for supporting Zionists' brutality

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani in a message slammed the West's silence against and support for the Zionists' brutality against Palestinians.

The Zionists’ brutal attack on the mosques and desecrating the Holy Quran, the destruction of houses, and the daily killing of children, women and the defenseless people of Palestine are sings of the fake regime's non-compliance with any redline in violating religious sanctities and human rights, Kanaani wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Silence and support from the Western governments emboldens them in this brutality, he added.

