Conditions set for lifting filtering on social networks: Iran interior minister

Whenever foreign platform holders make commitments to the government and Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran, a decision will be made about lifting filtering on them, according to Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.

Vahidi made the remarks in reaction to a question about lifting restrictions on foreign social networks.

As it has already been announced, whenever foreign platform holders make commitments to the government and Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran, a decision will be made about lifting filters on them, Vahidi said.

He pointed out that as per reports, they have seemingly not made any commitments yet.

