Iranian, Saudi FMs discuss latest developments

​Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers in a phone talk on Friday night have discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations.

During a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Hossein Amirabdollahian voiced his satisfaction with the trend of agreements between the two countries and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing to officially open its embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister also assessed the ongoing developments as positive and voiced Riyadh's determination for further cooperation with Iran.

endNewsMessage1