Justice in assassination case of anti-terror commanders must take effect soon: President Raisi

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the execution of justice in the assassination case of anti-terror commanders, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, should not be subject to the passage of time.

The Iranian president made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan in Tehran on Tuesday night.

"The execution of justice in the case of the assassination of the generals of the fight against terrorism should not be subject to the passage of time," the Iranian president said.

"Pursuing the case until the final results are reached will show that the two countries have no leniency in administering justice against those who don't adhere to any pact," President Raisi added.

He pointed out that the determination of the Iraqi government and judicial system in pursuing the case of the horrific crime of the Americans by assassinating martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and handing over the commanders and perpetrators of this crime to the hands of justice is clear.

Referring to the continuation of extensive cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in the field of energy, the President stressed the need for the Iraqi government to adhere to and accelerate the implementation of its commitments.

Zidan, for his part, emphasized the importance of expanding judicial relations and cooperation with Iran and said, "One of the most important examples of judicial cooperation between the two neighboring and brotherly countries is the trial of all those who participated in the terrorist crime of martyring the commanders of fighting against terrorism."

He also presented a report on measures taken by Iraq to pay Iran's demands in the field of gas and electricity sales to Iraq.

