Biden advisor sending ‘puzzling’ messages on Iran: Russian diplomat

A senior Russian diplomat has criticized US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for making what he described as confusing and puzzling comments about Iran.

Addressing the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Sullivan said on Thursday that the US would take all necessary actions, including “recognizing Israel’s freedom of action,” to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Contradicting himself, Sullivan, however, said Washington seeks a “diplomatic solution” with Iran.

Reacting to the comments, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations, said Saturday it was not clear what kind of message the US official was trying to send.

“The #US National Security Adviser delivered a keynote speech on the Middle East. Its section on #Iran is puzzling. Not clear what kind of message he wanted to send. However the positive sign is that the diplomatic option, judging by his words, still remains on the table,” Ulyanov said in a tweet.

The United States and Israel accuse Iran of trying to build a nuclear weapon. The Islamic Republic has persistently denied the accusation, stressing that its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes.

