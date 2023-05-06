Resistance Front more united, stronger than before: Iran

​Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the Resistance Front is more united and stronger than before.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always firmly supported the issue of Palestine as the most strategic issue of the Muslim world, Kanaani tweeted.

Iran has prevented the system of domination to remove the issue of Palestine from international priorities, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman pointed out.

He added that today, the Palestinian people remain oppressed but powerful and able to defend themselves, and the Resistance Front is more united and stronger than ever before.

