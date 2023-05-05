Raisi sends important message to region by travelling to Syria: Expert

An expert on the Middle East has said that Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Syria marks the end of 12 years of crises in this country.

The trip of the Iranian president to Syria had an important message to the region and the international community, Hassan Hani Zadeh told ILNA.

The expert emphasized that the message of this trip is that after 12 years of crises, Syria has come out of this situation now and is ready to regain its place in the regional and international equation.

“This trip naturally will help strengthen the Axis of Residence and expand relations between Iran and the countries of the region,” he continued.

This success is a result of Iran’s regional diplomacy and the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing helped to solve many problems in the region, he noted.

