Azerbaijan, Iran FMs hold phone conversation

​Foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have held their third round of phone conversations to discuss the latest situation of mutual ties.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held their third round of phone calls on Friday night.

The two top diplomats followed up on the implementation of bilateral agreements between Azerbaijan and Iran in this round of talks and called for further consultations between Baku and Tehran.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan also pursued the continuation of bilateral meetings in the capital cities of the two neighboring countries.

Bayramov and Amirabdollahian held a phone call on April 8 as well.

