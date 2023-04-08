Expert outlines why U.S. wants interim deal with Iran

An expert on international issues has said that according to the Americans, the temporary agreement is considered one of the factors that reduce the cost of compromise and negotiation with Iran.

Evaluating the recent reports that the U.S. is seeking a temporary agreement with Iran and Tehran has rejected this proposal, Hadi Khosro Shahin has told ILNA that there is no doubt that the Americans are seeking a temporary deal with Iran but there is some false and misleading information in these reports.

He added that given some factors such as the high price of the deal with Iran, the U.S. is seeking a temporary one.

“According to the Americans, the temporary agreement is considered one of the factors that would reduce the cost of compromise and negotiation with Iran, but there are other factors and components that can reduce the costs of reconciliation with the Islamic Republic from the West's point of view,” he noted.

One of those cases will probably be the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States, which will likely be implemented during the visit of Sultan bin Haitham to Tehran, he added.

He also said that other agreements such as the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia may be able to reduce the costs and soften the atmosphere for future negotiations.

