Some Azerbaijani officials' acts unconstructive, contrary to neighborly norms: Spox

Reacting to some harsh stands adopted by the Azerbaijan Republic government against Iranian teachers and diplomats residing in Baku, Kanaani reiterated on Friday, "We consider those acts of the Azerbaijan Republic government contrary to the norms of neighborly relations."

"While chaos and unrests prevail all over the Palestinian occupied territories and the Zionist regime is passing through one of its most fragile internal statuses, and under such conditions that that regime by invading the fasting Muslims and breaching the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque, it is after projecting the multi-layer crises of the occupied lands. But the Islamic Republic of Iran always focuses on Islamic world unity and solidarity, considering condemnation of naturalizing ties with criminal and occupier Israel both a religious and a humanitarian necessity," added Kanaani.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to observe mutual respect and act according to the rules of peaceful neighborly ties and refrain from yielding to the will of the Zionists and the enemies of this region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran while emphasizing the need to respect the rules of neighborly relations, and keeping in mind the nasty objectives of the Zionist regime in creating tension among Islamic countries, had reciprocal diplomatic acts in its agenda," emphasized Kanaani.

