Chinese, Saudi, Iranian senior diplomats hold talks

A tripartite meeting among foreign ministers of China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran has been held in the Chinese capital Beijing.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Beijing on Wednesday night.

Amirabdollahian met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud a few hours ago; then, delegations of both countries headed by the two foreign ministers held discussions.

During the trip, the Director General for the Persian Gulf Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati met and discussed with the Saudi deputy FM in Beijing.

endNewsMessage1