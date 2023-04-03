There is still opportunity for diplomacy on JCPOA: Professor

An expert on international affairs has said that the recent deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia can reduce the tension between Iran and the Persian Gulf region.

Asked about the latest status of the revival of the JCPOA, Sasan Karimi told ILNA that once again the time is prepared for talks on the revival of the Iran deal but Europe is not eager to revive the deal.

He also noted that still the most important agenda is reviving the JCPOA and there is not much work left.

The restoration of the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a positive issue, he said commenting on the recent deal on the resumption of the diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

Karimi insisted that this deal can reduce the tension between Iran and the Persian Gulf region, adding that the Iran-Saudi deal also can end the war in Yemen.

