US only "sincerely committed" to Israel's security: Spox

​Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Israel is "the only entity for the security of which, the US is sincerely committed!"

“Israel's godfather that is concerned about its deepening crisis strongly urges Zionist leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible, believing that is the best path forward for Israel and its citizens," Kanaani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The only entity for the security of which, the US is sincerely committed!", he further noted.

