Iran-Saudi deal is a turning point in Iran’s neighborhood policy: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that the end of the deadlock in Iran-Saudi relations is a turning point in Iran’s neighborhood policy.

​It seems that the West is trying to keep the ball in Iran’s court and to force Iran into a passive game, Afifeh Abedi told ILNA.

Commenting on the failure of the latest talks on reviving the JCPOA, the expert noted that Iran needs multiple initiatives, non-stop, and wise and intelligent gameplay.

“In general, Iran has always been in favor of the nuclear agreement, but it was the American side that did not have good intentions and tried to use every opportunity to gain more points and impose more pressure on Iran. Basically, this is America's strategy against all competing actors. However, I still believe that a nuclear deal is a win-win game if the other side also stops being too hostile,” she emphasized.

Asked about her views on the recent deal on normalization of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, she answered that the model of neighborhood policy is one of the most correct models of foreign relations that Iran has chosen, and the end of the deadlock in Iran-Saudi relations can be a turning point in this policy.

