Abraham accords failed after Iran-Saudi deal: expert

A Lebanese expert has said that Israel is moving toward a deep crisis, especially after the normalization deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

After the normalization deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia that was brokered by the Chinese, the chance of ties normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia has weakened and the possibility of Riyadh joining the Abraham accords has been removed, Ahmad Alzaen told ILNA.

All these developments have led to a big failure for Netanyahu, he noted.

He also noted that Israel is heading toward political and constitutional crises and also the intensification of internal disputes and political-social divide.

He also emphasized that all signs indicate that the internal crisis in Israel would deepen the divisions and differences between forces and parties.

