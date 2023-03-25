Iran-Saudi deal can’t end Yemen crises: Professor

A professor at Georgetown University has said that Iran and Saudi Arabia have concluded that they can’t overcome each other completely.

Shirin Hunter said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Iran and Saudi Arabia have reached the conclusion that they couldn’t defeat each other completely so they should have a kind of peaceful coexistence with each other.

Asked about the effect of the Iran-Saudi deal on the Yemen crisis, Hunter answered that the successfulness of the implementation of peace in Yemen has some aspects.

She added that the role of foreign players and the relations between the Yemeni groups are these aspects, noting that the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia may help this peace process but it can’t solve this problem alone.

The improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia may lead to the solvation of the internal disagreements in Iraq and maybe Lebanon but we should consider that many of these regional problems are rooted in the internal gaps of the countries of the region, he noted.

