French gov't should listen to nation's voice instead of instigating riots in states

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the French government should listen to its nation's voice instead of instigating riots in other countries.

The French government should talk to its people and listen to their voices, This kind of violence has nothing to do with leaning on the chair of moral lessons and preaching to others, Kanaani wrote on his Twitter account.

He said that the French protestors are also waiting to see the collective clip of European, Australian, and Canadian female ministers in support of French protesting women.

He also wrote in his Twitter account reportedly French protesters have set Bordeaux ablaze and firefighters joined the protesters.

"We do not support sabotage and riots", he said, adding that instead of instigating riots in other countries, listen to the voice of your own nation.

Stop resorting to violence against your people, he further noted.

The ninth day of nationwide protests, mostly peaceful, disrupted train and air travel in France.

Teachers were among many professions to walk off the job, days after the government pushed through legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, media outlets reported.

The main entrance of the Bordeaux town hall was set ablaze on Thursday.

