Iran, Oman discuss latest status of sanctions removal talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi in a telephone conversation on Friday evening discussed the latest state of the sanctions removal talks.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, offering congratulations to Amirabdollahian on behalf of himself and Oman’s government.

Accordingly, in this conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and mentioned the matters of interest in bilateral relations, including the coordination related to the upcoming visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, discussed some bilateral and regional issues by congratulating the holy month of Ramadan and the holiday of Nowruz.

Accordingly, both sides exchanged views on the Sultan of Oman's visit to Iran, welcoming the relations between Tehran and Riyadh, the relations between Iran and the European Union, and the discussion on sanctions removal.

