Russia can mediate between Iran and Azerbaijan: Expert

An expert on Azerbaijan has said that the mediation model of China between Iran and Saudi Arabia can be repeated by Russia between Iran and Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is under the influence of Israel and Pan-Turkist circles more than Turkey, Borhan Heshmati told ILNA.

The main approach of Iran toward the region is neighborhood policy with all countries of the region, he emphasized, commenting on the recent deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of the relations.

“I think that the mediation model of China between Iran and Saudi Arabia can be repeated by Russia between Iran and Azerbaijan,” he said.

So, cooperation among the countries of the region like Iran, Russia, and parts of Turkey’s structure can remove the cancerous infiltration of Israel into the Azerbaijan region and be an obstacle to the negative impact of this country, he noted.

