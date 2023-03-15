Iran, Iraq hold talks to improve border security

Commander of Iraq's 3rd Border Region Major Hussain Abdul Hadi Mahbuba says that security along the frontier with neighboring Iran has improved as a result of more coordination with Iranian border guards.

Mahbuba said on Tuesday that Iran and Iraq have managed to prevent smuggling and illegal entry of people through increased cooperation on borders.

In a statement covered by the Arabic language Baghdad Today daily, Mahbuba said he had held a meeting with the commander of border guards of Iran's Khuzestan province.

The statement said the meeting was aimed at coordinating efforts by Iran and Iraq to boost border security to help decrease smuggling and illegal entry via the borders between the two countries.

Iraq’s interior ministry had said earlier that some 6,000 police forces had been deployed along the Iraqi Kurdistan region's border with Iran to improve security along the borders.

