Responsibility of returning to negotiating table lies with the West: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that once again the ball is in the Western powers’ court today and Iran can use the technical deal as political leverage.

Commenting on the effect of the report of the IAEA on the nuclear talks, Reza Nasri told ILNA that disagreements between Iran and the IAEA were mentioned as the main obstacle in terms of continuing the talks before the suspension of the negotiations.

He added that it seems that a solution has been found to remove this obstacle today, adding that by this solution Iran can say that Tehran is not the culprit of not reviving the JCPOA and the ball is in the West’s court again today.

He emphasized that it means that Iran can use this technical leverage as important political leverage and put the responsibility of returning to the negotiating table on the West.

Asked about the next step for reaching a deal after the visit of the IAEA chief to Iran, he answered that the next step is the meeting of the board of governors based on which both sides can have diplomatic and political discussions.

