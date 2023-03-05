Iran rules out individual access to nuclear sites

A senior Iranian official has rejected claims about giving individual access to Iran's nuclear sites based on agreements reached during a recent visit by the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Tehran.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, who serves as the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told IRNA on Sunday that said during the recent two-day visit by Grossi to Iran, there was no discussion about giving access to individuals to inspect Iranian nuclear sites.

Kamalvandi said that Iran would definitely reject such requests if they are made by the IAEA.

He said that all agreements reached with the IAEA are within the framework of the laws adopted by the Iranian parliament.

