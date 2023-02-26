Iran, Italy seek to solve problems to develop relations: ambassador

The ambassador of Italy to Iran called the sanctions on Iran an obstacle to developing economic relations between Iran and Italy.

Given the sanctions, the development of economic relations between Iran and Italy has become so hard, Giuseppe Perrone told ILNA in an exclusive interview.

Italy is trying to reduce problems with Iran, he said, adding that Iran is one of Italy's best economic partners and we hope to develop the relations between the two countries by reducing the existing problems.

