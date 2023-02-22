Spox: Some European states violating int’l law not qualified for advising others

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani reacted to the provisions of the EU chief’s recent statement, saying that some European governments do not have the authority to recommend international law standards to others.

Reacting to the recent statement released by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Kanaani said that in a situation where some European governments are violating international obligations and human rights by not adhering to the norms of international law, they are not qualified to be the herald of the implementation and observance of international law.

Some Western governments have arrested a significant number of Iranian citizens and sentenced them to long-term prisons or extradited them to hostile countries based on fabricated and illegal sanctions criteria, he added.

These governments replace international laws and conventions with the political and non-legal rulings of their courts and hypocritically advise others to comply with them while not paying the slightest attention to the rights of imprisoned citizens of other countries, he noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is aware of and adheres to its international obligations and acts according to its domestic regulations and international obligations, he stated.

Highlighting the independence of the Iranian judiciary, Kanaani advised the European governments to follow at least part of their own alleged norms instead of creating artificial, grandstanding, and unconventional media hype.

