Upcoming visit of Grossi to Iran will be facilitating: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that Iran and the West need to talk and the Western countries are now ready to return to the talks after their failure on achieving the desired results from the recent unrest in Iran.

Speaking to ILNA, Hassan Beheshtipour evaluated the recent remarks by Iran’s deputy foreign minister that Iran is ready to deal with the latest framework to revive the JCPOA, saying Baqeri was referring to Mr.Borrell’s suggested text.

He also added that Baqeri was referring to Mr.Borrell’s suggested text that the U.S. opposed.

Commenting on the upcoming trip of Grossi to Iran, he noted that if Iran could answer the IAEA’s questions and the Agency find those convincing, the main problem of the work will be solved.

Asked about the possibility of reviving the JCPOA, he answered that both sides need negotiations but the Western side was waiting to see the result of recent unrest in Iran to conclude based on that but due to failure they are ready to return to the talks now.

He emphasized that the IAEA is the main obstacle to reviving the JCPOA and if it doesn’t resolve it is unlikely that the nuclear talks start so we are waiting for the upcoming visit of Grossi to Iran.

endNewsMessage1