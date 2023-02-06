Nuclear deal revival talks diplomatically dynamic: Iran

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani says there is still diplomatic dynamism in the talks to revive a 2015 international deal on Iran’s nuclear program, known as the JCPOA, adding that the Islamic Republic always welcomes efforts that are based on goodwill and could help revive the deal.

“Messages are being exchanged at various levels in this regard,” Kanaani told in a weekly briefing with reporters on Monday.

Referring to a January 27 attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran, Kanaani said the Islamic Republic has strongly condemned the attack and has expressed sympathy with the Azerbaijani nation and government over the loss of life caused by the attack.

He underlined that Iran launched an investigation into the attack soon after it happened, adding that the attacker was arrested and his personal motives were exposed.

The official also referred to a phone conversation between the Iranian and Azerbaijani presidents over the incident and said that the Islamic Republic has done its best to ease the tension caused by the attack.

Kanaani said all those efforts were in line with Iran’s general policy of maintaining cordial ties with Azerbaijan.

On a potential visit to Iran by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, he said Iran and the IAEA have had regular bilateral cooperation in recent months.

The spokesman added that the two sides have also held expert negotiations along with their routine direct talks.

Referring to a recent visit by the Qatari foreign minister to Iran, he described Doha a major regional friend of Tehran which has played the role in diplomatic mediation on JCPOA revival talks.

Elsewhere, Kanaani referred to an upcoming visit by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani to Moscow and said the visit will be an opportunity to discuss avenues for bringing peace to Afghanistan and boosting economic development in the country.

He said the situation in Syria and other bilateral issues will also be discussed in Shamkhani’s visit to Russia.

Touching upon talks between Iran and Ukraine on the alleged use of Iranian-made drones in the Russian military operation against Ukraine, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said a first round of technical negotiations have been held between delegations from Tehran and Kiev.

He said no clear timetable has been set for a fresh round of talks between Iran and Ukraine, adding, however, that Iran has no problem attending a new round of negotiations on the issue of drones.

Asked about recent remarks of the South Korean president about Iran, Kanaani said he made undiplomatic and unprofessional remarks.

Tehran has urged Seoul to explain those remarks, but the explanation has not been acceptable till now, he added.

Answering a question about relations between Tehran and Riyadh, Kanaani said the main principle of the Islamic Republic is to follow a diplomatic way.

Then, he answered a question made by a Chinese journalist about the time of the Iranian President's visit to Beijing and said the visit is being planned and will take place at a proper time.

In his remarks, the spokesman also referred to Iran’s water right from the Hirmand River, stressing that part of it has been taken during the travel of the Iranian energy minister to Afghanistan; meanwhile, receiving all parts of the water right is Iran’s demand.

In the end, the spokesman pointed to the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara, saying that Tehran welcomes any political approach toward the issue.

