Iran failed to be China’s first oil supplier after 25-year cooperation plan: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that it was expected that Iran will be the only main oil supplier of China after the 25-year cooperation program between Tehran and Beijing.

Evaluating China’s recent policies toward being closer to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries, Jalal Sadatian has said that China has targeted to turn into the first economic power in the world and has raised plans to reach the world’s markets.

One of China’s other requirements is energy supply, he said, adding that Iran was one of the most important oil suppliers to China and it was expected that Iran would be the only China oil supplier after the 25-year cooperation plan.

endNewsMessage1