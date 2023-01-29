President Raisi: Iran-Azerbaijan ties based on inseparable bonds

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev in a telephone conversation that friendly relations between the two countries are based on inseparable historical and cultural bonds.

“Friendly and brotherly relations between the Iranian and Azeri nations have been established based on inseparable historical and cultural bonds," the Iranian president said, adding that the governments of Iran and Azerbaijan do not allow their ties to be influenced by ill-wishers of the two nations.

The two presidents spoke on the phone on Saturday, a day after a gunman shot dead a security guard and injured another two at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran.

President Raisi extended condolences of the Iranian government and people over the incident, and expressed his sympathy with the Azerbaijani nation.

He said that relevant bodies have been tasked with following up the issues.

President Aliyev, on his part, thanked Raisi for his sympathy towards the Azeri nation.

Aliyev said that the Friday incident was an unexpected crime, but cooperation between the two countries should be at the level that no one gets the chance to disrupt the friendly relations between the two countries under the excuse of such incidents.

