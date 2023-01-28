West tries to portray embassies in Iran as unsecured: ex-ambassador

Iran’s former ambassador to Azerbaijan commented on Friday’s attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan, saying that this event can be a warning for Iran to increase the protection of diplomatic missions.

Commenting on yesterday’s attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, Mohsen Pakaein told ILNA that according to evidence, the motivation for attacking the embassy of Azerbaijan was personal issues and family problems.

The confessions of the assailant and his daughter have shown that this attack was completely non-political, he said, adding that the initial remarks of Azerbaijan’s officials over calling this attack a terrorist one were emotional and hasty actions.

He noted that given the many commonalities and despite their differences, the two countries should control the situation and not allow the good relationship between the two countries to deteriorate.

Underlining the western media’s efforts to introduce this accident as effective action on the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, he said that the West wants to say that the embassies in Iran are not safe.

endNewsMessage1