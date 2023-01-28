Supreme Leader tours domestic manufacturing show

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has toured an exhibition showcasing Iran’s manufacturing achievements.

During the tour on Saturday which was held in Tehran’s Imam Khomeni Husseiniyah, Ayatollah Khamenei was briefed about the potential and capabilities of Iran’s domestic manufacturing sector.

The exhibition features machinery, equipment, and products manufactured by various plants and factories in Iran.

Iran’s ministries of industries, energy, oil, and communications are represented in the exhibition.

