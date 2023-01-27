short link
Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran attacked, one killed, gunman arrested

​Tehran Police have arrested a person who attacked the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on Friday morning.

Chief of Tehran Police Brigadier Hossein Rahimi said on Friday that a man attacked the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a firearm, killing one person and injuring two others.

Rahimi underscored that the man was arrested.

The gunman had entered the embassy with his two minor children, he said.  

In the initial investigation, the attacker stated that his motivation for the attack was personal issues and family problems, he added.

