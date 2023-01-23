Taliban: We are committed to Iran's water right

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi emphasized that the Taliban is committed to respecting Iran's water rights from the Helmand River.

Muttaqi made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s ambassador in Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi.

According to Afghan media, the two sides discussed political and economic issues and emphasized good neighborliness and mutual benefits.

Kazemi Qomi discussed developing all-out ties and Iran's water right.

Efforts should be made in line with water management to prevent wasting water, he added.

