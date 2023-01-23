Baku doesn’t dare threaten Iran’s territorial integrity without Turkey’s support: Expert

An expert on Turkey has criticized the upcoming trip of Iran’s president to Turkey on the eve of Turkey’s presidential elections due to Ankara’s support of Baku in threatening Iran’s territorial integrity.

Speaking to ILNA, Ehsan Movehedian evaluated the aims of the possible trip of the Iranian president to Turkey, saying that “we should accept that Mr. Erdogan didn’t have desirable performance toward Iran during the recent years, and many of Ankara's policies have put Iran’s interests at risk.”

Also, he emphasized that extensive cooperation between Ankara and Baku over threatening the territorial integrity of Iran and other wrong policies of Azerbaijan couldn’t be done without support from Turkey.

In such a situation where Turkey is defining all of its policies against Iran, the trip of Iran’s high-level officials to Ankara should be done with more thought and precision, he said, adding that on the eve of Turkey’s presidential elections, Tehran’s behaviors should not be meant as approval of Turkey’s policies.

