IRGC Commander: Islamic Iran experienced in defeating big powers

IRGC Major General Hossein Salami reacting to the European Parliament's action against the IRGC, said, "The EU, in continuation of its historical line in this huge international sedition acted as a part of this world war against the Iranian nation. By saying the EU, I mean some European countries that are always at the scene in fueling this challenge, this war, and this crisis against the dear Iranian nation, especially Britain, France, Germany, and Dutch Land."



The IRGC commander said that a brief glance at the past 120 years from Henry Campbell, Balfour to Churchill, James Callahan, Thatcher, Cameron, Tony Blaire, and the entire British prime ministers, till today, we notice that precisely that same line has been pursued, which is campaign, war, imposing crises, and even assassinations and massacres and mass murders by imposing food scarcity and sanctions. On August 19th, (1953), the coup, and even in Turkemenchay and Golestan resolutions and the Sacred Defense (against Iraqi invasion), too, the same line was pursued.



"The other European countries that I mentioned, too, were acting likewise, you are quite familiar with the role played by France during the years of the Imposed War against the Iranian nation. The Mirage and Super Étendard warplanes and other warfare they provided for the Iraqi regime and their political and psychological propagation in favor of the Baathist Iraqi regime with their chemical arsenals, which led to swelled skins and cutting the breath of the sanctified martyrs of chemical bombardments and the war disabled veterans. You can pursue the lines of political crisis generating of those European countries in imposing a global sanction against the Iranian nation.



Europe's apparent footsteps in the security crisis



Major General Salami also referred to the apparent footsteps of those European countries in the past months' security crisis in Iran, reiterating, "You noticed how those European countries were trying to be the main players in depriving our political system of its international legitimacy, and how they became safe havens for the fugitive rioters, whose souvenirs for the dear Iranian nation was terrorism. You saw how the French provided safe haven for the MKO terrorists, who had martyred 17,000 innocent Iranian young people,"



The IRGC commander added, "You saw how Europe intended to foment a legitimacy crisis, threaten the country's independence, and hatch plots for the disintegration of the Iranian nation's homeland. You noticed how the intelligence services of those enemies, forwarded weapons to Iran, in the course of a plot to mobilize all media and break the will of the Iranian nation by capturing the minds and hearts of the dear Iranian youth and urging them to pour into the streets and set ablaze the achievements of the glorious and great Islamic Resolution.

