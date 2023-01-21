Iran Majlis ready to strongly face European Parliament's action

Iran’s Majlis (Parliament) speaker announced on Saturday that if the European Parliament wants to close “the window of logic” and defend terrorism, the Islamic Republic will be ready for taking strong measures against any action.

If they want to damage the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, the Majlis will be ready to counter, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said after his visit to the IRGC headquarters and his meeting with the IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salaami.

The enemies do not have exact knowledge about “our nation and our IRGC” and the relations between the two, the speaker added to his words.

