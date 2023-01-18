Expert outlines consequences of rising tensions between Iran-EU: expert

A former member of Parliament has said that if the EU lists the IRGC as a terrorist group, Iran will not be indifferent and will put the European military forces on its terrorism list.

Heshmatollah Falahatpishe told ILNA that all indications show that crises between Iran and Western countries are on the rise.

I believe that relations between Iran and the EU are becoming very similar to the relations between Iran and the U.S., he noted.

He also noted that Iran will not be indifferent toward any action to list the IRGC as a terrorist group and Tehran will immediately pursue a policy of countermeasure and will put the military, security, and intelligence forces of Britain on the list of terrorist groups.

Asked about the role of Israel, he answered that I think Israelis are happy with the developments that have unfolded in line with their policies.

