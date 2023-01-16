Amir Abdollahian visit to Lebanon aimed to solve political crises: Expert

An expert on West Asia has called the recent trips of Iran’s foreign minister to Syria and Lebanon in line with Tehran’s policy to expand and boost relations with the countries in the region.

The periodical trips of Iran’s officials are considered related to the expanding of relations with the neighboring, friendly, and Muslim countries, Reza SadrolHoseini told ILNA.

Iran’s foreign minister went to Lebanon to help with solving the political dead-end in this country over the election of a new president, he said.

The trip of Iran’s foreign minister to Syria and Lebanon has nothing to do with the re-election of Netanyahu because it has no difference for the axis of resistance who is the prime minister of Israel.

