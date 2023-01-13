Sweden’s ambassador summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry

Iran has summoned the ambassador of Sweden, as the rotating president of the European Union, to protest meddling statements by certain European officials about Iran's internal affairs.

Swedish Ambassador Mattias Lentz was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and was informed of Iran’s stance on the matter.

Iranian deputy foreign minister for West European Affairs told Lentz that Europe must seriously consider its responsibility in respecting the human rights values of other countries instead of accusing, projection and the use of dual behavior.

The managing director of West European Affairs of the Foreign Ministry said the West is using human rights as a tool of diplomacy to advance its excessive demands while human rights aim to preserve human dignity and moral values.

He emphasized that justifying the insults against the religious values of other nations, under the pretext of freedom is a betrayal to the sacred concept of freedom and oppression to human and human rights.

Given the role of some European countries in promoting violence and hatred in other states, the Iranian official said the interference in the internal affairs of countries is against all international rules and regulations, and the Islamic Republic of Iran definitely does not tolerate it.

The Iranian official urged Sweden which holds the EU's six-month rotating presidency, to convey the issue to the European side. The Swedish ambassador said that Iran’s standpoints of the issue will be conveyed to the Brussels, the headquarter of the EU, and the Iranian Foreign Ministry will be informed of their response.

