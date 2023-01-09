Iranian, Syrian FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional development

The Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers in a phone talk on Sunday evening focused on the latest status of bilateral ties, as well as developments in Syria and the region.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Faisal Mekdad in their phone talk emphasized both countries' serious will for evermore expansion of comprehensive relations.

The Syrian foreign minister referred to the constructive and influential role played by the Islamic Republic of Iran in a campaign against terrorism and the resolution of the political crisis in Syria, including in the Astana Process, appreciating Tehran's initiatives and positive political role.

