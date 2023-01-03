Iran's return to JCPOA commitment depends on nuclear talks: Bagheri Kani

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator in the Vienna talks has said that Iran’s return to its commitments under the JCPOA will depend on the process of negotiations.

Ali Bagheri Kani said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the framework in which they are continuing the negotiations is based on the axes that allow them to follow up on the main and essential components considered by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the process of developing the draft of the considered agreement, and it is still being followed up today.

He added that “the extension and continuity of negotiations are still continuing and our communication with the other sides and also their relationship with us is also continuous.”

Commenting on the time Iran will return to its commitment, he said that depends on the process of negotiations.

Asked about when the nuclear talks on reviving the JCPOA will reach a result, he answered that the discussions between the two sides are underway.

